Kim Kardashian Just Got Real About How She’s Jumping Back in the Dating Pool & We’re Totally Rooting for Her

After going through messy and complicated breakups, it’s understandable if someone wants to take a step back from dating for a bit. After all, though falling in love is great, falling out of love is truly heartbreaking. For Kim Kardashian, though she took some time for herself and her family after her split from Pete Davidson, it looks like she’s ready to jump back into the dating pool again.

“I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone,” the SKIMS founder said on today’s episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, per Us Weekly.

The Kardashians star then opened up about how she plans to approach dating moving forward. “I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life,” she explained. “If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.”

Despite wanting that companionship from someone someday, Kardashian reiterated that she’s doing great in her single era. “There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely, and I think that that is really important,” she said. “I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

As a reminder, Kardashian and Davidson split back in August 2022 and she hasn’t been officially linked with anyone romantically since (although the Tom Brady rumors beg to differ).

"Kim is more open to dating again and putting herself out there," the source told Entertainment Tonight back in April. "She is feeling good and confident, and is in a great place."

Another source, this time talking to People, echoed those feelings. “Kim hasn’t been dating, but is ready again,” the source said. “She took a breather after Pete, but she is interested now. She would love to date someone who isn’t famous in Hollywood. She thinks someone in finance would be perfect.”

We’re wishing the reality star all the dating luck moving forward!

