Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Hoping to Land Major Movie Deal With the Help of This A-Lister’s Husband

We’re ready for Meghan Markle’s media renaissance.

While many fans know Meghan has been allegedly making her way back into the A-list world with the reported rebrand of her blog The Tig and reported talk show ambitions, there seems to be another big event in Meghan’s comeback. According to The News, it seems Meghan is ready to go back to acting, but this time, for film instead of TV!

In fact, it seems she’s trying to make this film-based comeback through Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk’s production company. Meghan and Prince Harry’s double date night with the goop founder and TV producer is making even more sense to us now.

An insider told New Idea Magazine, per The News, that ever since she signed with the talent agency WMC, people in the industry have been waiting for her film comeback. “She is determined to secure a deal with Brad, given he has a wealth of connections which could help put her on the map as an A-list star.”

If this happens, it could reportedly earn her $30 million in an upcoming Hollywood film produced by Falchuk.

For those that don’t know, Falchuk has mainly worked in television as well. Per his IMDB, he has written and created shows like Glee, Scream Queens, and Pose, to name a few. He has dabbled a bit in film, but like Meghan, has many more ties to television.

Back in 2019, he signed a multi-year deal with Netflix through his company Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision Production to create and produce new series, according to Deadline. While that deal is nearing its end, it seems these insiders claim that a movie may be on the horizon for both Falchuk’s company and Meghan.

