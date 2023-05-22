Elizabeth Hurley’s Dazzling Bikini Snapshot Includes a ‘Fabulous’ Accessory From an A-List Pal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Elizabeth Hurley is relishing in her favorite summer season in her well-loved white bikini from Elizabeth Hurley Beach — but this year, she has a new accessory. Not only did she elevate her dazzling bikini with a chic pair of sunglasses, it’s from one of her A-list besties’ fashion lines: Elton John Eyewear.

The 57-year-old actress sported her dazzling swimsuit that showed off her gorgeous curves along with a colorful peacock-patterned beach coverup to showcase the legendary singer’s eyewear line that was launched in 2021. It’s the perfect fit for John’s branding as he’s known for his iconic lenses over the years. Hurley wore the “Diva” rectangular-framed sunglasses which have a “glitter-sky effect” on the frames and retail for $150. (We found the cutest dupe for an affordable $15.90.) The Royals star made sure to thank her pal for such a cool gift, writing in the caption, “Thank you @eltonjohn and @davidfurnish for my fabulous @eltonjohneyewear.”

The longtime friends are so close that Hurley spent her postpartum days recuperating at John’s Windsor estate after giving birth to son, Damian, in 2002. At the time, she was dealing with a paternity case with Steve Bing and the paparazzi was in a frenzy to capture those first shots of her newborn. She named the “Bennie and the Jets” singer her son’s godfather and the BFFs have stayed close over the years.

So, Hurley is happy to promote his eyewear line because he was such a saving grace during such a tender and emotional time in her life. We also love that he chose the perfect frames for her — Hurley is our favorite swimsuit “diva.”

