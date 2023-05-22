Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Downplay Relationship Rumors With Sweet PDA Snapshots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are here to tell their fans that there’s nothing to see here when it comes to those marital strife rumors. The loving couple was back to their PDA selves over the weekend where they cozied up during a shopping trip in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Wearing a chic yellow and brown stripped sundress, Lopez laughed and tightly gripped Affleck’s hand as they crossed the street. She paired her ensemble with brown platform wedges and large gold hoop earrings — it was an elevated “Jenny From the Block” look. The Air director kept it casual with his jeans and beige button-down shirt — his main focus was keeping his love close to him.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.

The couple was the subject of the rumor mill after several apparently tense moments that were captured by paparazzi. However, an insider close to the dynamic duo promised the Daily Mail that “they’re in an incredibly good place, very loving and supportive of each other.” Even if they were having cross words with each other — that’s called being human because no marriage is perfect every single moment of every single day. And knowing how hard they fought for their love after 17 years apart, these two seem genuinely happy to have found each other again.

Lopez and Affleck have also seamlessly blended their families with her 15-year-old twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony, and his kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner. It’s a dream come true for them — one that was two decades in the making.

