Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Likely Have to Change Their Security Strategy After New York Paparazzi Incident

While nobody deserves to be hounded by the paparazzi, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security team may have made a couple of errors in prepping for their trip to New York City. The incident could result in them drastically altering their safety plans anytime they travel out of state for future events.

The couple originally planned to stay at Princess Diana’s favorite hotel, the Carlyle, but that option was reportedly nixed when a discounted rated for their room wasn’t granted, according to Page Six. Instead, the Sussexes opted to stay at a friend’s home on the Upper East Side, which may have caused the car chase to continue longer than it needed to.

Understandably, they didn’t want to give away their private location, but a law enforcement source pointed out where they went wrong. “They should have just gotten a hotel for the safety of everyone,” the insider explained. “If they had just paid up and got a hotel in the first place, this supposed ‘dangerous’ paparazzi chase around town would never have happened. They would have been driven back to the Carlyle, been photographed going inside and that would have been the end of it.” Many hotels in Manhattan even have back entrances or underground garages for celebrities to safely sneak in and out of their properties.

The paparazzi have admitted that Harry and Meghan are hot commodities when it comes to photos. They are rarely seen outside of their Montecito, California bubble, so when they do attend public events, it’s a big deal with lots of money on the line. That means it’s back to the drawing board for the Sussexes and their security team, who need to revamp what a safe night on the town looks like for them.

