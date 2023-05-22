Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

King Charles Is Reportedly Working Tirelessly to ‘Silence’ Queen Elizabeth II’s Most Controversial Confidante

Delilah Gray
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles Plus Icon
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
TOPSHOT - Britain's Camilla sits on the throne wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Britain's King Charles III, wearing the St Edward's Crown and holding the Sovereign's Sceptre with Dove (R) and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross, during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: The anointing screen, which will be used in the coronation of King Charles III and has been handmade by the Royal School of Needlework, as it stands in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London on April 24, 2023 in London, England. The most important moment in the coronation is the "unction", the sacred act of anointing a monarch with holy oil, which can be traced as far back as the 7th and 8th centuries, and signals that the monarch has been chosen by God. It is only seen by the sovereign and the Archbishop of Canterbury and will take place behind the anointing screen. The Coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort will take place on May 6, part of a three-day celebration. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Florist Shane Connolly, who will be arranging the flowers within Westminster Abbey, amongst the coronation service flowers at Chapter House, Westminster Abbey, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort on May 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
8 Important Details You Might Have Missed From King Charles III’s Coronation 8 Images

It seems King Charles III is pulling out all the stops to ensure fewer memoirs about the Firm will see the light of day. While the King has been working on slimming down the monarchy and modernizing it every way he can, it seems he’s also working on silencing a few former key players — including one of Queen Elizabeth II’s most controversial confidantes Angela Kelly.

As many loyal royal fans know, Kelly was one of the people Charles evicted in early 2023 from her Berkshire Cottage, despite being promised lifelong accommodation by Elizabeth. Soon after this news broke, DailyMail reported that Charles allegedly bought Kelly a new home near Guiseley in Yorkshire, and now, these new reports show this new home may have been part of a long, arduous non-disclosure agreement battle.

Per Express, Kelly has reportedly signed a deal with Charles, where she gets a cottage-for-life in the Peak District in exchange for her silence. Silence on what, you might ask? Well, Kelly has previously published two memoirs that have given fans a huge glimpse into the behind-the-scenes life of the Firm. This was reportedly an attempt to silence Kelly on releasing any more details about Elizabeth’s final months.

Along with staying silent on that, Radar Online reported that Charles disconnected Kelly from her work duties at the palace and “cut off” from the King’s payroll.

For those that don’t know, Kelly was the Personal Advisor to Her Majesty (The Queen’s Wardrobe). She originally met Elizabeth by chance in 1992 after visiting Kelly’s employer Sir Christopher Mallaby’s home, per Town & Country.

Now why is she so controversial? Well, not only is she known for causing a fight or two, but she was part of the “tiaragate” incident where she reportedly tried to stop Meghan Markle from wearing a tiara on her wedding day, per Newsweek.

The King: The Life of Charles III by Christopher Andersen

Lazy loaded image
width=”640″ height=”980″ /> Gallery Books.

Ever since King Charles III came into power in late 2022, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, all eyes have been on the new monarch. And everyone wants to know every detail. After over 70 years of waiting, he’s now the King and writer Christopher Anderson is taking royal fans on a journey in his new book The King. From Charles’ private life to his marriage to Camilla Queen Consort, Anderson is packing every detail of the intriguing and sometimes controversial life of Charles.

'The King: The Life of Charles III' by Christopher Andersen $26.99, originally $29.99 on Amazon.com

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets. 
Finding Freedom, Lady in Waiting

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad