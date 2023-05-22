Taylor Swift Got Surprisingly Candid in Her Recent Show & We Think It Has Everything to Do With Her New Beau

During her many years topping the charts, Taylor Swift has garnered millions and millions of loyal fans. And though the so-called “Swifties” follow the singer’s music career almost religiously, Swift’s personal life has also been a highly talked-about topic. Most recently, after the singer’s split for her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, eyes have been all over her and her rumored new beau, 1975 vocalist Matt Healy.

And, during Swift’s show in Foxborough, Massachusetts over the weekend, the “Lover” singer put more fuel to the rumor mill fire as she gave a candid confession about her life recently. “I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before,” Swift told concertgoers at Gillette Stadium, per Entertainment Tonight. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.”

“It’s not just the tour,” she continued. “I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.” Looks like someone’s in the honeymoon phase!

Swift then went on the sing her song “Question…?” as it brings the singer “a lot of happy memories.”

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy are reportedly seeing one another. 👀 https://t.co/faQBjOLYt1 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 5, 2023

Prior to Swift’s unexpected candid confession, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she was “enjoying her time with Matty.“

“Taylor and Matty have known each other and have history,” the source added, “so there’s a comfortability factor there, but also feelings of excitement.” Related story Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Reportedly 'Slowly' Reconciling But Friends Aren’t Confident It’ll Stick

“She and Matty are madly in love,” a source close to the blossoming couple revealed to The Sun recently. “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but the timings just didn’t work out.” The pair were rumored to be dating back in 2014.

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away,” the source added. “Taylor just wants to live her life and be happy.” Looks like happy is exactly how Swift is feeling right now, and we love to see it!

Before you go, click here to see all of the 2023 couples we never saw coming.

