The Little Mermaid Apparently Isn’t the Only Hollywood Movie to Mock Kate Middleton

On the heels of Kate Middleton allegedly being shaded by the upcoming film, The Little Mermaid, it seems that another Hollywood property is also taking a dig at her. In Amazon Prime’s TV series, Citadel, led by Priyanka Chopra, the Princess of Wales is on the receiving end of a bit of mockery.

The moment happens in the third episode when Chopra’s character, Nadia, orders Mason, played by Richard Madden, to meet with menacing crime boss Balduino Basto, played by Sen Monro. When Mason tells Balduino that his services are needed to break into the office of the armed forces chief, he has quite the reply. He says, “The chief of armed forces? You might as well have asked me how to get between the legs of the Duchess of Cambridge!”

Yeah, Kate probably would prefer that her name be left out of the script, especially when it’s a rather crude comment. Her mention in The Little Mermaid isn’t much better after a movie critic noticed the inclusion. “Ariel has sacrificed her voice in order to get to the surface and [meet] Prince Eric. She can’t speak so he tries to guess her name,” they said to Page Six. “His first guess is Diana. His second guess is Catherine, but after [Ariel gives a disgusted] reaction, he [concludes] ‘OK, definitely not Catherine.’”

Of course, when it comes to Citadel, quite a few of the British tabloids are making the connection that Chopra is BFFs with Meghan Markle, so she has to be in on the joke, right? Well, think again. The 40-year-old actress is not a writer on the series, so she doesn’t write the dialogue for any scene — especially ones she isn’t in.

It’s probably best if Hollywood stays out of the royal family feud because it’s never a great look when they pit women against each other. And the British tabloids don’t need to be picking a fight between the two sides every chance they get — we all know they are just looking for a headline.

