Natalie Portman Looked a IRL Princess in a Dior Gown With a Historic Past

Natalie Portman is always breathtaking on the red carpet, but she might have outdone herself at the premiere of May December at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. The gown she selected was a custom Christian Dior creation, but the design was inspired by another very well-known piece from the fashion archives.

In 1949, the designer created a dress called the “Junon,” that is so exquisite, it resides in The Met’s Costume Institute in New York City. (See the photo HERE.) The ethereal ensemble featured petal-like draping that’s described by the museum as “frosted with iridescent beading and embroidery.” Portman’s elevated version has that icy quality to it, but with a modern spin on the pattern of sparkles.

Natalie Portman at the May December red carpet during the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival. KCS Presse/MEGA.

With a tight bodice and then layers of fabric cascading down to the red carpet, the 41-year-old star had her true Princess Diana moment. She wore her hair, parted down the middle, in an elegant low bun and accessorized with diamond drop earrings. It was a chic and sophisticated look for Portman, who has been an ambassador for the company’s Miss Dior fragrance since 2011. It’s an association that she’s looking to continue for as long as possible.

“From the very beginning, Christian Dior has been creating something that celebrates women’s individuality and power — how you can combine femininity and power — and the values of the house are still very much in line with that, especially under Maria Grazia Chiuri’s leadership,” she told Fashion magazine last year. “It’s really committed to expanding the possibilities of how we can be as women.” And we hope Portman continues serving up red-carpet looks that are straight out of the fashion history books.

