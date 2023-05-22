Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Fashion Experts Reveal the Hand-Me-Down Kate Middleton ‘Never’ Wears from Princess Diana

Delilah Gray
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 18: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Anna Freud Centre, a children's mental heath charity of which she is patron, on May 18, 2023 in London, England. The Princess of Wales is marking Mental Health Awareness Week with visits to two charities this week. Anna Freud is a charity which uses scientific research to provide young people with the support they need at a time when they needed, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 01: Princess Diana In Australia Circa February 1988. She is wearing a hat by Philip Somerville. Plus Icon
Kate Middleton, Princess Diana Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images.
Fashion Experts Say Kate Middleton ‘Never’ Wears Princess Diana's Bags
We’ve seen Kate Middleton pay homage to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana countless times, from recreating her iconic looks to wearing her jewelry. However, one fashion expert just revealed something most royal fans haven’t caught onto.

In early May, a fashion expert by the name of Erin Fitzpatrick shared a video to her TikTok account @fitz.erin with the title “Six things Princess Kate never wears.” Fitzpatrick talked about multiple things the Princess of Wales never wears such as never wearing loafers for official royal engagements, or designer sneakers. Along with that, she reportedly never wears a bag while also wearing sneakers, and never switches out her Cartier Ballon Bleu watch.

While all of these are quite interesting patterns in the fashion icon’s routine, there’s one detail that royal fans are left quite shocked to learn. It turns out Kate has never worn one of Princess Diana’s bags.

Fitzpatrick said, “She’s never worn any of Princess Diana handbags, even though she’s obviously inherited many pieces of Diana’s jewelry.” Kate frequently honors the late Queen Elizabeth II and Diana by wearing jewelry from their personal collection, but handbags?! Let’s figure this out together.

Kate has quite a few handbags on repeat like her classic black Mulberry purse and Emmy London clutches, per Kate Middleton Style.

According to the Zoe Report, Diana also had quite a few bags she’d wear on repeat, including the iconic Lady Dior bag. While Kate has rocked similar styles in the past, it’s true that she’s never worn one of these bags herself.

