Fashion Experts Reveal the Hand-Me-Down Kate Middleton ‘Never’ Wears from Princess Diana

We’ve seen Kate Middleton pay homage to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana countless times, from recreating her iconic looks to wearing her jewelry. However, one fashion expert just revealed something most royal fans haven’t caught onto.

In early May, a fashion expert by the name of Erin Fitzpatrick shared a video to her TikTok account @fitz.erin with the title “Six things Princess Kate never wears.” Fitzpatrick talked about multiple things the Princess of Wales never wears such as never wearing loafers for official royal engagements, or designer sneakers. Along with that, she reportedly never wears a bag while also wearing sneakers, and never switches out her Cartier Ballon Bleu watch.

While all of these are quite interesting patterns in the fashion icon’s routine, there’s one detail that royal fans are left quite shocked to learn. It turns out Kate has never worn one of Princess Diana’s bags.

Fitzpatrick said, “She’s never worn any of Princess Diana handbags, even though she’s obviously inherited many pieces of Diana’s jewelry.” Kate frequently honors the late Queen Elizabeth II and Diana by wearing jewelry from their personal collection, but handbags?! Let’s figure this out together.

Kate has quite a few handbags on repeat like her classic black Mulberry purse and Emmy London clutches, per Kate Middleton Style.

According to the Zoe Report, Diana also had quite a few bags she’d wear on repeat, including the iconic Lady Dior bag. While Kate has rocked similar styles in the past, it’s true that she’s never worn one of these bags herself.

