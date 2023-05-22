Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Reportedly ‘Slowly’ Reconciling But Friends Aren’t Confident It’ll Stick

From their ultra-busy schedules to the intense media attention, being a celebrity couple can undoubtedly come with its fair share of challenges. For engaged couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, for example, their romance has been filled with exciting ups and disappointing downs.

Most recently, after the “bloody valentine” singer attended the Sports Illustrated launch party in support of Fox, it seemed like the two were finally back on track. A new source, however, is revealing that their reconciliation isn’t as simple as we may think.

“They are slowly working on reconciling but he’s totally in the dog house still,” a source told People. “He’s doing whatever he can to get her back, and she’s making him work for it.”

The source continued, noting that Kelly “has a lot of proving himself to do.” “He doesn’t want to give her up,” the source added. “He is great with her kids and super hands-on. It’s a work in progress.”

Though it appears that the two are working on their relationship, the source dished that those closest to them aren’t confident in their future. “It’s still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don’t see this lasting,” the source said of the couple’s newfound back-and-forth.

As for wedding plans, it looks like the two are hitting the breaks, at least for now. "[Wedding planning] remains halted," the source said.

As a reminder, Fox got engaged to Kelly back in January 2022. Over a year later, in February 2023, Fox alluded to a breakup on Instagram alongside a video of her burning what appeared to be letters and clothing.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” she wrote, which is a lyric from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” single from her Lemonade album. At the time, she also scrubbed her Instagram of photos of him and then deleted her account altogether.

Though we’re unsure what the future holds for these two, it’s safe to say nothing will be straightforward or easy moving forward. Wishing them both the best!

