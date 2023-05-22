Kate Middleton’s Barbiecore Dress From Her Latest Solo Outing Reminds Everyone She’s a Modern Style Icon

Kate Middleton’s latest outing proves she’s a fashion chameleon, and can truly rock any trend she tries!

On May 22, Kate surprised everyone by arriving at the annual Chelsea Flower Show, alongside many children from different elementary schools for an adorable picnic gathering! (Fun fact: these kids actually are participating in the Royal Horticultural Society’s Campaign for School Gardening!) While we love a surprise outing moment from Kate, we’re obsessed with her Barbiecore look more.

Now, no one could take their eyes off of Kate when she stepped out in this stunning Barbiecore dress! The bubblegum pink dress is a two-toned, flowing shirt dress from the brand ME+EM, and Kate originally debuted this fan-favorite gown back in 2021 during a tour of Scotland, per Kate Middleton Style.

The Princess of Wales paired the look with one of her favorite rewears: a $200 pair of golden Catherine Zoraida Fern Drop Earrings.

As for her shoes, she actually broke royal rules a bit and opted for her controversial Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles in Toasted Brown. (The reason they’re controversial is that these types of shoes were allegedly on the do-not-wear list because of how much Queen Elizabeth II hated wedges!) Related story The Little Mermaid Apparently Isn't the Only Hollywood Movie to Mock Kate Middleton

Pink is one of those colors we rarely see from Kate, but every time we see it on her, we’re reminded that she’s already the Queen of the beloved Barbiecore trend.

For those that don’t know, the Barbiecore trend is a relatively newer internet trend that’s all about rocking bold and monochromatic pink clothes that remind us of our Barbie dolls.

