Paris Jackson Cemented Herself As A Total Style Icon With This Daring 1990s-Inspired Look

Paris Jackson just made all of our hearts skip a beat with her latest red carpet-appearance. On May 20, the “lighthouse” singer arrived in style at Charlize Theron’s Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot with her pup Ozzy. Now, this look may be one of our all-time favorites, and she looks like a confident Queen in it! See the photos below:

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

In the photos, we see Jackson looking like a dream in this silky pink slip dress, which she revealed to be a vintage Galliano dress she borrowed from Amanda de Cadenet. She paired the radiant look with golden midi rings, her iconic double nose rings, and a new hairstyle we seriously adore!

Speaking of the hairstyle, this look instantly reminded us of Jennifer Aniston’s long, luscious hair look she rocked from 1999 to 2000. (You remember: the one that became an instant favorite for Friends fans when she wore those extensions in season six!)

As for her makeup, she kept her warm-toned smokey look that we’ve come to know and love, and it just solidified that this look is just a big, beautiful love letter to 1990s fashion.

In a previous interview with Allure, Jackson talked about her unique style, saying, “’90s [beauty and fashion] is pretty comfortable for me. I like to stick with the darker colors, the earth tones. I just take [ideas] from a lot of the things that I like. Nothing’s really mine; it’s just a melting pot of my favorites.”

