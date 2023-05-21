Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey’s Subtle PDA During Their Rare Red Carpet Appearance Shows They’re Still Smitten

Not every Hollywood couple likes to disclose every aspect of their marriage to the public. But every once in a while, even some of the most private couples offer a glimpse into their relationship. Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey’s recent subtle red carpet PDA proves that these two are just as in love as ever.

On May 17, the Iron Man star and his film producer wife hit an event for the Netflix documentary Sr. in Los Angeles. The film, directed by Chris Smith, highlights the life and career of Robert Downey Jr.’s father, filmmaker and actor Robert Downey Sr., and is produced by Susan Downey. While posing for photos, RDJ and his wife were positively beaming, and showed some subtle PDA, too.

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. attend Sr. at FYSEE | Netflix at Red Studios on May 17, 2023 in Los Angeles [Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix]

The couple held hands and intertwined their fingers, smiling as cameras flashed. The two really made their rare red carpet appearance that much sweeter by holding hands. And after nearly 18 years of marriage, it’s so fun to see that they’re just as smitten as ever.

RDJ and Susan met back in 2003 on the set of the film Gothika, in which Downey Jr. starred. They wed in August 2005 and share two children together — son Exton, born in February 2012, and daughter Avri Roel, born in November 2014. Downey Jr. also has a 29-year-old son, Indio, whom he shares with former wife Deborah Falconer. We love getting these rare glimpses of couples like the Downeys. Here’s to more in the near future!

