Sarah Jessica Parker’s 26th Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Matthew Broderick Is So Sweet & Simple

Any time we get a glimpse into a longtime Hollywood couple’s romance, we revel in it. What can we say? We just love love and the couples who keep us believing in it. Yesterday, Sarah Jessica Parker took to her personal Instagram account to commemorate 26 years of marriage to her husband Matthew Broderick, and the photo and caption combo was absolutely perfect.

The snapshot, which you can see below, featured a champagne cork — likely from the bottle the And Just Like That… star and her husband popped open to celebrate their special day. What really had us in our feels, though, was the caption Parker wrote along with the photo. “Happy 26th anniversary my husband,” the actress began the caption.

“That sure was a nice celebration and a real nice bottle of champagne. And a gorgeous walk home. Oh the miles we have strolled together. I love you.” Parker concluded the caption by adding “XOX, your SJ.” We can only imagine what a fun, romantic time these two must have had, celebrating 26 years of wedded bliss.

Parker and Broderick’s romance has really stood the test of time. The couple, who share three children, have supported each other’s endeavors and even acted on stage alongside each other. Over the years, they’ve also managed to keep certain aspects of their marriage as private as possible. But based on this tender tribute, we have a feeling Parker and Broderick have another 26 years of love and dedication ahead of them.

