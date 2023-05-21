Queen Elizabeth II’s Reportedly Had Some Shockingly Harsh Words Towards Meghan Markle About Her 2018 Wedding

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle was not the British Royal family’s favorite of Prince Harry’s partners, but it seems even the late Queen Elizabeth II said some insanely harsh things about the Duchess of Sussex. In these resurfaced claims, it seems that Elizabeth had some comments about Meghan that made “everybody’s eyebrows hit the ceiling.”

Per Radar Online, Elizabeth was as blunt as can be in her final days, even allegedly insinuating her regret for Prince Harry and Meghan’s nuptials in 2018. Not only did she reportedly say she regretted “how things had panned out,” but insiders said Elizabeth claimed she “saw straight through” Meghan.

“It was a startling sentence to hear from the most forgiving woman on the Earth,” the source said.

Another instance occurred during a gathering at Balmoral Castle, where sources claim: “At the drinks before the dinner, a small group was talking to the monarch and she explained Harry meeting Meghan was a complete catastrophe. Everybody’s eyebrows hit the ceiling.”

While Meghan publicly praised Elizabeth when she and Harry were first engaged in 2017, but over the years, more information has come out about the strained relationship. Per NY Post, Meghan talked about the racism she faced from the monarchy, who were worried about how “dark” she and Harry’s baby would be. That coupled with many more reports showed that Meghan and Elizabeth’s relationship wasn’t a very good one.

Meghan wasn’t the only one of Harry’s partners that Elizabeth reportedly didn’t care for. In fact, she was allegedly one of the big influences in Harry ending things with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Chesy Davy.

Related story This New Detail About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Car Chase Shows Another Eerie Tie to Princess Diana

Meghan: A Hollywood Princess by Andrew Morton

Image: Grand Central Publishing Grand Central Publishing.

When Meghan Markle officially joined the royal family in 2018, the world was captivated by the Hollywood starlet who’d won the heart of Prince Harry. But there’s so much more to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex than meets the eye. Andrew Morton takes longtime royal fans all the way back to Meghan’s humble beginnings growing up in The Valley of Los Angeles, working her way through Hollywood, and surging to prominence on the series Suits. Learn more about what’s made the resilient woman the royal she is today, and get a sense of how Meghan’s past has informed her present and future.

Meghan: A Hollywood Princess $7.25 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see every single time the royal family shaded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since they stepped down as royals.

