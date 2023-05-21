This New Detail About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Car Chase Shows Another Eerie Tie to Princess Diana

While it seems the British Royal family couldn’t care about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s near-fatal car crash in NYC, it’s rocked the internet. So many celebrities are putting in their two cents, along with diehard royal fans who express concerns over the Sussexes’ safety. The incident gave royal fans flashbacks of the fatal car chase that took Harry’s mother Princess Diana’s life back in 1997. The similarities are staggering, and with this new detail that emerged, the whole incident just got another layer of eerie.

For those that don’t know, Harry and Meghan found themselves in a “near-catastrophic car chase” after their surprise appearance at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power. This happened after their alleged reluctance to stay at a hotel, leading them to stay at a friend’s house nearby. Paparazzi allegedly got word of it and chased them down for photos, with Harry and Meghan trying to lose them.

Now, you may be thinking to yourself, “Don’t we know all the details?” Well, a lot of people don’t know that the hotel that they originally wanted to stay at was the Carlyle Hotel, also known as one of Princess Diana’s favorite hotels in the world, per Pinkvilla.

The Sussexs originally wanted to stay there, requesting a discounted room, but the hotel refused.

Known as the “Palace of Secrets,” Diana stayed at the A-list loved hotel many times during her solo trips towards the end of her relationship with King Charles, per Insider. (In fact, she often stayed in the 1,800-square-foot “Royal Suite!”)

Prince William and Kate Middleton stayed at the hotel during a trip to NYC in 2014, and Harry and Meghan stayed there in 2021. It seems they wanted another shot at the royal-loved hotel, but it wasn’t meant to be. But this new detail gives another layer to this terrifyingly similar incident.

