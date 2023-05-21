Lily-Rose Depp’s Black Lingerie Selfie Channeled Her Lookalike Mother Vanessa Paradis’ Gothic 2011 Photoshoot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis‘ daughter Lily-Rose Depp just made all of her fans drop to their knees with this lingerie pic that may have paid subtle homage to her superstar mom.

On May 15, the Faithful Man star shared a showstopping photo to promote her upcoming, controversial HBO show The Idol. She shared the selfie to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Little Miss Idol.”

In the photo, we see Lily-Rose looking so confident as she rocks a black, lacy teddy that shows off her radiant complexion and killer physique. Along with that, you can see her rosy, smokey makeup and her blonde locks rolled into a bun to show off her gorgeous cheekbones.

Now, this isn’t the first time Lily-Rose has blessed us with a daring snapshot like this, but is it the first one that instantly reminded us of her lookalike mama!

For those that don’t know, Paradis is a talented singer, model, and actress, who has remained iconic for decades. And back in 2011, the Heartbreaker star posed for i-D magazine in a black, lacy look that gave all the gothic glam vibes. (You can see the archived photos here!)

We love the subtle homage to her mother, and let’s face it, we love a sexy gothic moment!

In a previous interview with The Face, Lily-Rose was asked to reflect on her mother’s career, and she instantly said her mother taught her so much about embracing herself and her sexuality. “People were truly horrible to her. It was a different time. Women weren’t as celebrated for being comfortable in their sexuality,” she said. “My mum is a trailblazer, truly. She’s taught me a lot about self-confidence.”

