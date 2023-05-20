Prince William’s Friend’s Reported Reaction to Harry & Meghan’s Paparazzi Chase Might Hint At How the Royal Family is Feeling

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While the British Royal family has stayed on the more quiet side about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s near-fatal car wreck, one of Prince William’s friends is spilling the tea on how they and the family are feeling.

An anonymous pal of William’s told the Daily Beast their reaction to Harry and Meghan’s near-fatal car chase, along with giving possible insight into how William and Kate are handling this situation. “William and [Kate Middleton] have put up with s–t like this in the past. Everyone understands [Harry’s] anger at the photographers, but making hysterical statements doesn’t help matters, especially when, as the Queen might have said, recollections may vary.”

“I thought they were leaving the royal family for a quieter life. If flashbulbs give Harry flashbacks, I don’t understand why he is going to award ceremonies,” the friend added. “Charles will completely understand Harry being upset at being pursued by the paparazzi. He knows how scary it can be. But he has always tried to get Harry to understand that complaining about photographers or the media is pointless. It just makes it all worse.”

For those that may have missed this bombshell, Harry and Meghan were in a near-fatal car crash after being reportedly chased by paparazzi after their rare appearance at this year’s Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power.

Not only have the Sssexes been reportedly shaken up after the incident, but it’s brought a lot more drama. Many stars have called out the incident, questioning Harry and Meghan’s actions that night, and the British Royal family have stayed eerily silent since. (Along with that, fans are freaking out about the fact that they nearly had a fatal car crash similar to the one Princess Diana died from.)

