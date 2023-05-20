Kate Winslet Brought a Very Special Plus-One to the BAFTA TV Awards

When it comes to award shows, we always love keeping our eyes peeled to see who the biggest stars in the world will honor with that coveted plus-one. We’ve seen iconic BFF duos hit the red carpet together, moms with their sons, and even kids of famous celebs pose alongside their parents — the latter has to be our personal favorite. For the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards, Kate Winslet’s date was a very special person in her life, and the photos of the two had us doing a double take.

The Oscar winner brought her 22-year-old daughter, Mia Threapleton, to the awards ceremony and the two were practically twinning on the red carpet. Winslet and Mia had their hair styled in a look that was almost identical, and both sported some fabulous black ensembles — Mia wore a black and white jumpsuit while her mom wore a black cocktail dress. The two looked absolutely flawless.

Mia Threapleton and Kate Winslet attend the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on May 14, 2023 [Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images]

While posing for some photos, the two even shared a very sweet candid moment. The below photo captured Winslet and Mia having a giggle, Winslet’s arm wrapped around her daughter’s shoulder. Mia, whom Winslet shares with former husband Jim Threapleton, was even on hand to watch her mom accept the BAFTA TV Award for Best Leading Actress for her performance in I Am Ruth — which she just so happens to star in alongside her daughter.

Mia Threapleton and Kate Winslet attend the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on May 14, 2023 [Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images]

“We did this together kiddo,” Winslet said during her acceptance speech. “There were days when it was agony for [Threapleton] to dig as deeply as she did and it took my breath away.” Ok, we’re not crying, you’re crying. We love that these two were able to share this incredible moment together. And we cannot wait to see them in front of the camera again soon.

