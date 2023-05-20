Jane Seymour Looks Like a Radiant Goddess in This Rare Swimsuit Snapshot

Jane Seymour just kicked off summer with a beyond-enchanting (and super-rare) swimsuit photo that has fans begging for more!

On May 19, the Harry Wild star shared a radiant snapshot of herself at the Fairmont Orchid Resort in Hawai‘i on Instagram. She shared the photo with the caption, reading, “Ocean tides and swimsuit vibes! ✨🌊 Out of curiosity, what’s the most adventurous water activity you’ve ever tried?⁣ ⁣ 🏨: @fairmontorchid.”

You can see the photo HERE!

In the rare swimsuit photo, we see Seymour rocking a sleek, white one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit that shows off her radiant complexion and toned physique. Along with the swimsuit, she’s rocking a chic sunhat and black sunnies to complete the gorgeous summer look!

While it’s been a minute since Seymour has blessed our timelines with a swimsuit photo, we always are brought to our knees when she posts a stunning pic like this one!

Seymour has always been an unstoppable force, with a magnetic energy to her (which she credits to her unwavering mindset on aging!) In a previous interview with SheKnows, she said, “I think it’s ridiculous. I mean, a number is a number. Your attitude towards life is what it’s all about. I can think of some very young people who behave very, you know, old and closed off and given up… And I can think of many people I know my age and some older who are unstoppable and you just go, ‘Wow, you know, where did you get that energy?’”

