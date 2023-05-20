Kate Middleton Reportedly Became the Royal’s ‘Peacemaker’ By Smoothing Tensions With These Members of the Family

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Along with being a fashion icon and proud mama, it seems Kate Middleton is also known for being the British Royal family’s unofficial “peacemaker” — all because of something she did early on in her relationship with Prince William.

In her newly-updated biography Camilla, royal author Angela Levin claims that Kate got her unofficial title of “peacemaker” by doing these two things: easing tensions with William and King Charles, along with making an effort to be buddies with Camilla.

Kate reportedly did both of these things by planning bonding time with the King and Queen without William, and by interacting about their shared love of the arts.

Levin wrote, per DailyMail, “Fortunately, time helped improve Camilla’s relationship with senior Royals, including Prince William, largely thanks to the Princess of Wales, who is a peacemaker. Catherine has a love of the arts, which William doesn’t particularly share, and she often goes both privately and publicly with the Queen Consort and King Charles to see exhibitions.”

Levin added that Kate and Camilla bonded over their belief that “supporting their husbands is a priority.”

Because of this hard work, Kate ended up being reportedly able to smooth the animosity between Camilla and her stepson William, therefore helping William’s bond with his father.

Related story Shoppers Saw a ‘Huge Increase’ In Hair Growth After Using This Nicole Kidman-Loved Brand's Serum That’s 25% Off

While there have been quite a few reports of Camila seeing Kate as “too common” for William towards the beginning of the relationship, it seems that didn’t deter Kate from making the family happy!

The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil by Tina Brown

Image: Crown Crown.

Even as casual British royal family observers, there’s still so much we don’t know about what happens in the House of Windsor. 2022 is poised to be a memorable year for the royal family. But with historic highs come lows and pitfalls. Royal biographer Tina Brown takes readers from the troubling years following Princess Diana’s death, to the rift between Princes William and Harry, the scandals of Prince Andrew, and Queen Elizabeth’s steady resolve through it all in The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil. Brown’s book features new, intimate details about the royal family, and contemplates how the House of Windsor moves into a new era.

'The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil' by Tina Brown $28.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see things you never knew about Kate Middleton before she met Prince William.

