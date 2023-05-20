This Adorably Candid Snapshot of Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart Has Us in Our Feelings

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival has already given us so many swoon-worthy moments. From the incredible fashion statements, to the dramatic red carpet photos, we’ve been overwhelmed by the sights and stills coming out of France. But there was one precious moment between Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart that truly had us in our feels, and this adorably candid snapshot was too good to pass up.

Just before Ford and Flockhart made their way to the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart snapped a few photos of the Ally McBeal alum in her stunning black Zuhair Murad tulle gown. Stewart shared the images to her Instagram account, which you can check out below. “Calista Carousel #CalistaFlockhart in @zuhairmuradofficial and @chopard on her way to the @indianajones premiere tonight with #HarrisonFord! Loved being with this crew because we go way way back,” Stewart captioned the post.

The second image, however, was probably our favorite. In it, Flockhart is absolutely beaming in her gorgeous gown. Unbeknownst to her, her husband of more than a decade looks at her in total awe from the doorway. Just look at that expression! As it turns out, we weren’t the only ones who noticed.

“Get someone who looks at you the way Harrison is looking at Calista in that second pic,” one fan wrote in the comment section to the post. “2nd pic is amazing – Harrison’s face,” another fan said. “Harrison’s look peering in the room is priceless.” The comments just went on. That second pic is too cute, and we’re so glad Stewart was able to capture it. Here’s hoping we get more adorable Ford-Flockhart content soon!

