Britney Spears’ Rumored Oscar-Nominated Ex Is Reportedly ‘Particularly Worried’ About Her Upcoming Memoir

While fans have been convinced that Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir has been placed on hold due to her ex Justin Timberlake, these new reports show that he may not be the ex that’s sweating over the autobiography. Over the years, Spears has found herself in quite a few A-list relationships, and quite a few high-profile flings — including an alleged one with Oscar-nominated actor Colin Farrell.

Sources told Radar Online that Farrell is “particularly worried” about Spears’ memoir, specifically about her spilling the beans on whether or not the two were a thing back in 2003. It seems she has been “wanting to set the record straight for a long time” about their tryst.

Sources also told Radar Online that Spears allegedly “raked him over the coals for breaking her heart,” back in the early 2000s.

For those that don’t know, Farrell and Spears were originally linked in 2003 when Farrell wrapped his arms around the Crossroads star at the premiere of The Recruit. While both denied the relationship, Spears did go on to admit that they kissed, per Paper.

Insiders also have learned that Spears allegedly received a bumper sticker from him that read, “Honk if you’ve slept with Colin Farrell,” and a shirt reading “I slept with Colin Farrell and all I got was this lousy T-shirt,” according to The Sun. (What?!)

Whether it was a fling or something more, Spears is ready to talk about it — even if Farrell may be getting anxious.

Now, many A-listers have reportedly tried to stop Spears’ memoir, with her published Simon & Schuster receiving “strongly worded legal letters,” but fans are still hopeful the memoir will come out as soon as possible.

