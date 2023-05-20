Harry Styles’ New Reported Flame Shows a Surprising Dating Pattern Fans May Have Missed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems Harry Styles has his eye on another one of Olivia Wilde’s pals, and it’s one that diehard fans may or may not have guessed would happen again. Hint: she’s a former Victoria’s Secret model. Give up? Alright, we’ll tell you, he’s reportedly getting close to model Candice Swanepoel.

A source told the Sun, “[Styles has] got history with Victoria’s Secret models and has been linked to six others who have all walked in their fashion shows. Candice is one of Victoria’s Secret’s most successful Angels, and Harry would be a lucky man if he managed to woo her.”

While many think this is a brand new relationship, the Sun reported that the two actually met six years ago in 2017 when he performed at the lingerie brand’s Shanghai show.

Now, whether or not this becomes something more serious, or something for both of them to have a good time, it does give fans a glimpse into the Policeman star’s type: Victoria’s Secret models!

The source was right in saying Styles has been linked with over half a dozen of the brand’s models.

The first Victoria’s Secret model Styles was linked to was Cara Delevingne back in early 2013. The most notable one he dated was his next Victoria’s Secret model Kendall Jenner, whom he dated for three months from 2013 to 2014 and again for another three months from 2015 to 2016.

Harry also dated Nadine Leopold, whom he also dated for three months, and was linked in brief romances with Sara Sampaio and Georgia Fowler.

Before Swanepoel, the last Victoria’s Secret model he dated was Camille Rowe, who he reportedly dated from July 2017 to July 2018.

And now, fans are dying to know how Styles’ new reported romance with Swanepoel will go!

