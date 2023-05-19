Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Jeff Bezos Shows Just How Much He Loves Girlfriend Lauren Sánchez With This Unexpected Tribute on His $500M Superyacht

Kristyn Burtt
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. 12 Mar 2023 Pictured: Lauren SÃ¡nchez, Jeff Bezos Plus Icon
Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l./MEGA.
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. The couple rarely make a move that isn't heavily documented on social media, either by themselves, their fans or all those people who love to hate them. The two married on May 24, 2014, in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Jeff Bezos Gave Girlfriend Lauren Sánchez Quite the Superyacht Tribute
The Top 10 Richest Celebrity Families Right Now Will Definitely Surprise You 10 Images

Jeff Bezos is not subtle about his wealth whatsoever, especially when he’s on vacation. The Amazon founder is currently enjoying his $500 million superyacht, the Koru, off the coast of Spain with girlfriend Lauren Sánchez, but eagle-eyed fans noticed this curious fresh detail about the boat.

The 416-foot schooner has a new sculpture on the prow which reportedly was made in Sánchez’s likeness — it has some seriously gorgeous curves. (See the image HERE.) But Bezos isn’t just interested in having a random tribute to his significant other on the superyacht, it also possesses a shared meaning for the couple. The figurine wears the symbol for Koru, the Māori word for loop or coil, according to People, and signifies “new beginnings.”

Despite a rocky start due to the overlap of their prior marriages, the couple has enjoyed four PDA-filled years. Bezos has been known to engage in quite a bit of smooching and hand-holding with his love — whether it’s the red carpet or a New Year’s Eve party. Bezos has also begun involving his girlfriend in his professional world with Sánchez sometimes accompanying the entrepreneur on trips to support his philanthropic and commercial ventures. Neither of them have discussed marriage publicly, but they are always showing a united front before the cameras. 

With her new mermaid-like tribute on the front of his very expensive superyacht, it’s probably safe to say that their relationship is going strong. Sánchez knows her man is showing his love in a way only a billionaire can.

Before you go, click here to see all of the celebrity couples who aren’t afraid of some PDA:

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad