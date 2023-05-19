Alex Rodriguez Is Trying Very Hard to Deny That He Was Sliding Into Other Women’s DMs While Engaged to Jennifer Lopez

Just when fans think they’ve heard the last of Alex Rodriguez’s alleged cheating scandal while he was engaged to Jennifer Lopez, a reality star enters the room. Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy is now sharing her side of the story, which she promises was a one-sided affair — he was fishing, and she wasn’t biting.

LeCroy spilled the tea on the Pillows and Beer podcast where she joked about being “f**king catfished” by Rodriguez. “The dude who’s dating [Jennifer Lopez] is not in my DMs right now,” she told herself when he first slid into her DMs on Instagram in 2020. “I told [Rodriguez], I said, ‘If you’re looking for a side chick,’ which clearly, he was, ‘it wasn’t gonna be me.’ I’m wifey material.”

Podcast host Austen Kroll, who happened to be dating LeCroy at the time of her A-Rod interactions, remembered that the former baseball player “kept on FaceTiming [LeCroy] ad nauseam.” He added, “You were like, ‘This motherf**ker’s FaceTimed me three or four times today.’ And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn’t answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, ‘I’m not at your beck and call.’”

As for the former athlete, his rep, Ron Berkowitz, gave a strongly worded statement to Page Six. “Her 15 minutes of fame are up, and she is trying to get a 16th minute,” he said. “Please stop wasting everyone’s time with these false narratives. They were false two years ago and continue to be false.” However, this story became a part of the Season 7 Southern Charm reunion, and there were a few cast members who backed up LeCroy’s claims. While Rodriguez never met the Bravo TV star in person, the news might have been just enough for J.Lo to call off their wedding. She and Rodriguez broke up in March 2021 and before long, she was back in Ben Affleck’s arms.

