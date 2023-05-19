Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Alex Rodriguez Is Trying Very Hard to Deny That He Was Sliding Into Other Women’s DMs While Engaged to Jennifer Lopez

Kristyn Burtt
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split after dating four years. 12 Mar 2021 Plus Icon
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM/MEGA.
MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 24: Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine at the Calirosa Tequila Sunset Happy Hour at South Beach Wine & Food Festival on February 24th, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)
Catherine Fitzgerald and Dominic West
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - NOVEMBER 10: 2019 E! People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States. 10 Nov 2019 Pictured: Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA546733_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
24 Celebrity Couples Who Stayed Together After Cheating Scandals 24 Images

Just when fans think they’ve heard the last of Alex Rodriguez’s alleged cheating scandal while he was engaged to Jennifer Lopez, a reality star enters the room. Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy is now sharing her side of the story, which she promises was a one-sided affair — he was fishing, and she wasn’t biting. 

LeCroy spilled the tea on the Pillows and Beer podcast where she joked about being “f**king catfished” by Rodriguez. “The dude who’s dating [Jennifer Lopez] is not in my DMs right now,” she told herself when he first slid into her DMs on Instagram in 2020. “I told [Rodriguez], I said, ‘If you’re looking for a side chick,’ which clearly, he was, ‘it wasn’t gonna be me.’ I’m wifey material.”

Podcast host Austen Kroll, who happened to be dating LeCroy at the time of her A-Rod interactions, remembered that the former baseball player “kept on FaceTiming [LeCroy] ad nauseam.” He added, “You were like, ‘This motherf**ker’s FaceTimed me three or four times today.’ And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn’t answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, ‘I’m not at your beck and call.’”

As for the former athlete, his rep, Ron Berkowitz, gave a strongly worded statement to Page Six. “Her 15 minutes of fame are up, and she is trying to get a 16th minute,” he said. “Please stop wasting everyone’s time with these false narratives. They were false two years ago and continue to be false.” However, this story became a part of the Season 7 Southern Charm reunion, and there were a few cast members who backed up LeCroy’s claims. While Rodriguez never met the Bravo TV star in person, the news might have been just enough for J.Lo to call off their wedding. She and Rodriguez broke up in March 2021 and before long, she was back in Ben Affleck’s arms.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have admitted to cheating on their partners.

