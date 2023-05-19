Calista Flockhart Shared a Romantic Cannes Film Festival Night With Husband Harrison Ford in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Fans don’t get to see Calista Flockhart and her husband Harrison Ford on the red carpet very often, but the low-profile couple made a very high-profile appearance on Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival. The loving duo shared so many sweet moments as the 80-year-old Ford bid goodbye to the Indiana Jones franchise.

The 58-year-old actress wore a dress fit for a princess by Zuhair Murad, who described the creation as a “black tulle gown with velvet trim and bow detailing.” She kept her hair down in soft waves framing her face and paired the chic ensemble with Chopard jewelry. Ford looked handsome in a crisp, classic tux as the couple held hands tightly and snuck adorable glances at each other on such a special day.

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford attend the Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

The best moment came in the middle of the epic red carpet at Cannes as the throngs of photographers scrambled to take Flockhart and Ford’s snapshot. The dynamic duo stopped and had a private moment together — arm-in-arm — as if nobody else in the world was around them. The former Ally McBeal star glanced into her husband’s eyes with nothing but pure love.

Ford also gave his wife a romantic shout-out after receiving the festival’s Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement in film. “My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passions and my dreams and I’m grateful,” he said before the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. “And you know, I love you too. You’ve given my life purpose and meaning and I’m grateful for that, so grateful.” And we are grateful to see their unbreakable bond on the red carpet — what a lovely pair!

