Regardless of what work you do, many jobs come with a certain set of rules. What to wear, what to say, what’s appropriate, what’s not, etc. But, for celebrities, rules and protocols get a little blurry when fame comes into the picture. After all, how a celeb acts in public, aka outside of the set, might totally affect their professional life just because everyone’s watching.

Most recently, The O.C.‘s Rachel Bilson expressed her frustration with this after she revealed she was fired from a job because of something she said during a totally unrelated podcast appearance. “A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend’s podcast,” the actress said on Monday’s episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, per Page Six.

“I basically got a job that I already had pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex,” she added, noting that it was the “first time” anything like that had ever happened to her. Let’s be honest, though we’re relieved it hasn’t happened before, this shouldn’t have happened to begin with. What she chooses to say, or not to say, about her sex life has nothing to do with her career, period.

“Everything was set in motion and I lost the job. It sucks,” she added. We truly can’t imagine how frustrating that must’ve been.

Rachel Bilson shared that the brief flirting with Nick Viall was nothing more than just that. https://t.co/DmuHLE9ivy — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 24, 2023

Bilson went on to say she perhaps regrets even saying anything to begin with. “If I could go back, now knowing I lost a job, maybe I would say it differently — but I still wouldn’t not say it,” she said.

For the actress, losing a job is much more than losing one opportunity. It’s also a slap in the face for women in any industry trying to be more open about taboo topics like love, relationships, sex, orgasms, and the list goes on. “A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest and the subject was sex,” she said.

Related story Rachel Bilson Revealed She Faked a Celebrity Relationship With This Reality Star Because They 'Wanted the Attention'

And if you’re wondering what she said, know that it wasn’t even that much of a big deal. In another podcast appearance on the Women on Top podcast earlier this month, Bilson talked about her favorite sex position.

“I like missionary,” she said. “I’ve learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top, but missionary is my favorite. I want to be f–— manhandled.”

Regardless of what she said, she should’ve never been fired. We’re sending her our best, may she get another better role soon!

Before you go, click here to see the celebrity couples who’ve shared steamy details about their sex life.

