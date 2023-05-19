Martha Stewart’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Has Been a Game-Changer for Her Love Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that Martha Stewart has made history as the oldest model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s cover at the age of 81, curious minds want to know if it’s done anything for her love life. Well, the lifestyle guru is keeping an air of mystery about who the men are, but the iconic photoshoot has definitely upped her dating game.

At Thursday night’s swimsuit issue party in New York City, the 81-year-old media mogul admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she’s “gotten a few inquiries” about possibly going out on a date. However, she downplayed the situation by adding, “Just a couple.” We think Stewart is being a bit humble, though, because Extra dug a bit deeper and found out a gentleman bought her an expensive piece of jewelry to mark her major achievement.

She was apparently gifted one of Cartier’s iconic Juste Un Clou rings, which can range from $1,320 to a whopping $14,200. (We found a cute dupe for only $11.99 HERE.) “I did get a ring… a beautiful ring of a nail wrapped around my finger, and he said, ‘You nailed it,’” she told Extra. While the generous gift giver’s identity is a secret, she’s being asked over and over again if she would ever star in ABC’s new Bachelor franchise show, The Golden Bachelor — a dating show for the Boomer generation.

“Depends. I have to see their pictures,” she laughed. We will take that as a polite decline because she’s probably too busy fielding requests in her DMs. Stewart is shining brightly in the spotlight, and we think she will have no problem keeping her social calendar booked and busy if she wants to.

