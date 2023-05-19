Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Social Media ‘Rebranding’ May Have Been Inspired by Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Royal fans who watched Prince William and Kate Middleton’s cinematic, behind-the-scenes coronation video know something is going on with their social media game. While some critics felt that it took away focus from King Charles III, one brand expert believes they are taking a page from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s publicity playbook.

PR guru Nick Ede told the Daily Mail that the Prince and Princess of Wales are undergoing a “rebranding” to demonstrate “a more human side” to their lives. If they look relatable, it helps with pushing the modernizing-the-monarchy narrative that the palace is trying to sell. And Ede believes that the royals have the Sussexes to thank for inspiring this idea.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security tab is reportedly quite costly. https://t.co/ucpdIp7uFB — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 18, 2023

“When Meghan and Harry were part of the Sussex royal brand, they cleverly used social media to communicate, and I think that the Prince and Princess saw this trend as something they should adopt,” he explained. “I think they are doing the right thing creating these short films. They are interesting but also well made, visually engaging, and tell a story from a different angle.” This type of “brand building” is a crucial step as Kate and William begin to show what their era on the throne might look like.

Ede thinks it will be a more effective “way of communicating to their fans, the media, and their detractors too.” There is a lot of power in storytelling, and for the royal family, the British tabloids have been in control for too long — Kate and William are now behind the wheel with this strategy. It’s been very successful for Harry and Meghan, especially in the U.S., so it’s not surprising to see Kate and William adopt this “winning formula.”

