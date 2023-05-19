Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Set the Record Straight on Their Reconciliation as He Attends Her Sports Illustrated Launch Event

Like most relationships out there, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s engagement has had its ups and downs. Most recently, however, it seems like the couple’s setting the record straight seemingly confirming they’re back and better than ever.

In fact, on May 18, both Fox and Kelly attended the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party. As one of the magazine’s cover stars, the Jennifer’s Body actress recently wowed in a sizzling mermaidcore outfit on the cover. And, of course, the “bloody valentine” was there to show his support.

Though the two didn’t walk the carpet together, they both posed for photos separately and were later spotted at the party together. For the event, Fox wore an ultra-plunging black dress with a sheer torso while Kelly wore a cream-colored pinstripe suit with a white button-down underneath.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party held at the Hard Rock Hotel on May 18, 2023 in New York, New York. (Lexie Moreland for WWD) Lexie Moreland for WWD

Back in April, rumors of their reconciliation began swirling after photos obtained by Daily Mail showed the two of them packing on the PDA on their Hawaii vacay. Not only were they seen giving each other looks of love, but they were seen holding hands and Fox lying on top of his back on the beach.

“They’re officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship,” a source told the outlet at the time. “The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it’s been working. They feel more connected than ever.”

Back on and back to being each other's biggest cheerleaders, what's better than that?

