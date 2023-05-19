Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Sparked a Nasty Discussion With the Photo Agency Responsible for the Car Chase

After the photo agency behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s “near catastrophic case chase,” Backgrid USA, spoke out against the royal couple’s telling of events, things are getting even messier. As it turns out, the Sussexes reportedly asked for the footage from the night to reinforce their security, and Backgrid did not take that request well.

“We hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos, and/or films taken last night by the freelance photographers after the couple left their event and over the next several hours,” a letter from Markle and Harry’s legal team sent to the photo agency read, per TMZ.

Backgrid’s response, however, was the opposite of friendly. “In America, as I’m sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it,” the photo agency’s legal team began. “Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do.” Did they really need to bring King Charles into this?

“Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago,” the letter continued. “We stand by our founding fathers.” Ouch!

As a reminder, Backgrid released a statement on May 18 giving their perspective on the car chase that happened on May 16.

“At Backgrid USA Inc., we value transparency and ethics in journalism, which include providing fair and factual responses to claims,” the company said, per Entertainment Tonight. “We are aware of Prince Harry’s statement regarding an alleged ‘near catastrophic car chase’ involving himself, Meghan Markle, and her mother, in New York City on Tuesday night. We want to clarify that we have received photos and videos of last night’s events from four freelance photographers, three of whom were in cars and one of whom was riding a bicycle. It is important to note that these photographers have a professional responsibility to cover newsworthy events and personalities, including public figures such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.” Related story The Photo Agency Responsible for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Car Chase Is Finally Speaking Out & We’ve Got Questions

The agency continued, adding that the photographers “were covering the couple’s stay in New York City, including the possibility of a dinner after an award ceremony.” Though that may be true, Backgrid added that the photographers “had no intention of causing any distress or harm, as their only tool was their cameras.”

So, even though the photographers might have not wanted to cause any harm, it looks like the company isn’t afraid to go after the Sussexes after all.

