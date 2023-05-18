Alessandra Ambrosio Looked Like an Absolute Goddess in a Dramatically Sparkling Green Gown at Cannes Film Festival

Alessandra Ambrosio made a dramatic appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday night in a stunning green gown that sparkled from every angle. The gorgeous outfit was the perfect choice for the official opening night party at the most glamorous film event of the year.

Wearing a green sequin dress with silver and black accents, the 42-year-old supermodel looked a glowing goddess in the ensemble. The strapless top hugged her fit physique as the fabric draped down her gorgeous curves. The high-cut slit showed off her toned legs as she worked every angle on her Instagram post. She kept her hair sleek and straight with smoky eye to enhance the drama. Her jewelry was kept to a minimum, but she wore Gianvito Rossi’s chic Cannes sandal that goes for a whopping $1,195. (Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with an affordable $40.99 dupe for all of glittery fashion needs.)

Besides traveling to luxurious locations like Cannes, Ambrosio has been focused on keeping her mind and body healthy these days. She’s learned to prioritize her fitness regimen because it does so much for her physically and mentally. “I wish when I was younger, I went to the gym,” she told The Zoe Report. “But I love dancing — at that time, I danced a lot. But I wish I went to the gym earlier because now I just love being able to take care of my body and taking that time [for myself]. As much as you are taking care of your physical [self], your mental health [is also impacted]. So that one hour that you spend doing something for your mind and body, and I think it’s a good thing.”

It’s also proof that finding the right workout isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach. What works for Ambrosio might not work for others, but the end result is a strong body and mind — a win-win situation!

