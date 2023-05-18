Martha Stewart Reveals Her Secret to Looking Good & It Does Not Involve Plastic Surgery

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The plastic surgery topic is something Martha Stewart has addressed before, but the questions are coming up again after her stunning Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover was revealed this week. The 81-year-old lifestyle guru is giving her answer once and for all to shut down her critics.

Stewart admitted to Variety that she’s read some of the social media comments with people claiming, “The pictures are over-retouched.” She has something to say to the “naysayers,” proudly sharing, “They are incredibly accurate pictures. I was really pleased that there was not much airbrushing.” For anyone who thinks The Martha Manual: How to Do (Almost) Everything author went under the knife, she’s also here to tell you that you are wrong.

.@MarthaStewart stuns on the cover of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition and we're here for it. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/s8plfGzILf — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 15, 2023

“Well, it’s not true. I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever,” she proclaimed while offering up some of her beauty secrets. “I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day.” That doesn’t mean the media mogul is opposed to a little filler, it’s something she has experimented with.

“Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox,” she said. “It’s a weird thing for me. I really and truly don’t do a lot.” So, take those notes from Stewart because she knows that good, clean living (and a lot of sunblock) is the key to looking fabulous at any age.

