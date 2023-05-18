Kevin Costner Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ to Share His New Movie Amid Yellowstone & Divorce Woes

Oscar-winner Kevin Costner has found himself in the middle of plenty of drama lately, from his unexpected divorce from Christine Baumgartner after almost 18 years of marriage, to the rumors circulating his somewhat diva behavior following his surprising exit from Yellowstone. Though that all may be true, it looks like Costner’s keeping himself focused on the one thing that’s not messy in his life right now: his new movie Horizon.

“We’re deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven’t felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves,” Costner wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of his director’s chair. “Can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

Costner’s upcoming movie, per Deadline, will chronicle a 15-year span of pre and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. “Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements to the interactions with the Indigenous peoples who lived on the land and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it,” the outlet detailed.

In addition to having co-written the script with Jon Baird, Costner will be directing, starring and producing the movie.

When it comes to his personal life, however, it looks like Costner’s been finding it much less exciting. Most recently, a source told TMZ the actor was “completely blindsided” by Baumgartner’s divorce filing.

"Everyone thought Kevin and his wife were super happy so it's all surprising," another source explained to Us Weekly. "He truly loves her and is trying to get her back. He's been blindsided by this."

“Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions, he obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back,” another source added to Page Six. “It’s disappointing, he loves her and he loves his children.”

So, although Costner’s personal life has taken a turn recently, we’re glad he’s focusing on work and his exciting new movie. We’re grabbing our popcorn ASAP!

