Paulina Porizkova Revealed Her Secret Method to Finding the Man of Her Dreams at 58

Paulina Porizkova went through a rough few years after the death of her ex-husband Ric Ocasek. She chronicled her grief journey and discussed what it was like getting back into the dating scene in her mid-50s. But now, she’s found happiness with her new man, Jeff Greenstein, and the 58-year-old supermodel is sharing her romance secrets with her followers.

Calling the dating scene a “muddy puddle” in an Instagram post, Porizkova, author of No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful, explained that “middle-aged” romance is “all in the numbers.” She learned this strategy from her girlfriends who wisely told her, “You just set date after date, don’t invest much in the first date- and go through as many as you have the time for.” She revealed that she went on about “forty or so dates in the last three years” and finally landed the man of her dreams.

That doesn’t mean it’s an easy road to travel, Porizkova humorously admitted that “what’s on the market are mostly the wares that are either being returned, or return of their own volition, because they are convinced there are superior takers who just haven’t showed up yet. So, this dating pool is in fact a puddle of seventy percent of people who have serious commitment issues.” She joked that she didn’t have “commitment issues,” she had “relationship issues” and added, “One of those was falling for those with commitment issues.😂 This part I had to relearn.”

But it was all worth it because “three years of intense self work and kissing a lot of lovely frogs” led her to her “prince.” It sounds like Porizkova got the fairy tale ending she always wanted, she just didn’t know it would come at the age of 58.

