Priscilla Presley Reportedly Had This Elvis-Related Stipulation During Negotiations Over Daughter Lisa Marie’s Trust

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reached a settlement over Lisa Marie Presley’s trust and those details are going to be kept under seal. However, there’s one particular item on Priscilla’s demand list that was not met, and it was quite an unusual ask.

The former wife of Elvis Presley asked to be buried at Graceland next to the late singer, according to TMZ. His Memphis, Tennessee gravesite has his mother and father, Gladys and Vernon Presley, next to him so that would require relocating one of them to make room for Priscilla. Even though Priscilla gave him his only child, they were married for only six years and divorced at the time of his death in 1977. The outlet reported that the request was quickly denied, and they moved on to the other demands on her list.

Lisa Marie Presley's will is giving fans a clue about her relationship with Priscilla Presley. https://t.co/QP7LPXQ3yp — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 2, 2023

Pricilla reportedly received millions of dollars in the settlement after she challenged an amendment Lisa Marie made to her trust long before her death. The change took both Priscilla and Barry Siegel, Lisa Marie’s former business manager, off as trustees, and put Riley and her late brother Benjamin Keough in charge. There were questions about the documents, which Priscilla claimed she never received, so that’s where the legal inquiry came into play.

Attorneys for both sides told reporters outside a Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday that they were both “happy” about the outcome, via People. Lisa Marie was in debt to the tune of $4 million when she passed away in January at the age of 54. Once her debts were cleared up, her estate was worth approximately $30 million. After Priscilla’s settlement is paid out, the rest will go to Riley and her two half-siblings, 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper Lockwood.

