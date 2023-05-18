The Royal Family Was Eerily Silent About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Scary Paparazzi Incident

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are recovering from what was obviously a terrifying experience on Tuesday night, the world waited for a reaction from the royal family. To anyone who followed the aftermath of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, the response was very similar.

Buckingham Palace has chosen not to make a statement to People or other media outlets, and while this has been the policy since Harry and Meghan left their senior roles in 2020, the royal family’s silence feels eerie. It’s one thing to ignore the allegations in the Duke of Sussex’s book; they chose not to add fuel to the fiery headlines. However, this was a much more dangerous situation, one that had a possible deadly outcome, not only for the couple, but for anyone who came in contact with the chaotic paparazzi chase.

Harry and Meghan have tried their best to make safety a priority for their family since planting roots in California. They are now paying out of pocket for top-notch security even though their Montecito home has been a target for stalkers. The couple’s spokesperson condemned the actions of the paparazzi on Wednesday, sharing in a statement, “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

The dynamic duo was not staying at a Manhattan hotel, but at a friend’s private residence, which is possibly one of the reasons why the chase went on so long. They wanted to keep their whereabouts a mystery instead of leading the photographers to their safe haven where they could camp out on the sidewalk. The Sussexes and their team will likely have to revamp their security plans, and it looks like they won’t have any emotional support from the royal family.

