A Member of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Security Further Details Their ‘Erratic’ Car Chase

When news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s “near catastrophic car chase” hit the headlines yesterday, the internet had all kinds of reactions. After all, it’s not the first time these two have been polarizing. While some sympathized with the couple, and acknowledged the eerie similarities between the chase and Princess Diana‘s tragic passing, not everyone was fully convinced by their experience, saying they must’ve inflated the situation for pity.

But, as further details about the chase continue to come out, it appears that the Sussex haters have less and less to stand on. In fact, on May 17, a member of the couple’s security team, Chris Sanchez, spoke to CNN and gave further details on the “challenging” moment.

“I have never seen, experienced anything like this,” Sanchez revealed. “What we were dealing with was very chaotic. There were about a dozen vehicles: cars, scooters and bicycles.”

And though no one got injured, Sanchez reiterated that people were almost hurt in a few different instances. “The public were in jeopardy at several points,” he said. “It could have been fatal. They were jumping curbs and red lights. At one point they blocked the limousine (carrying the couple) and started taking pictures until we were able to get out.”

The paparazzi are endangering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's safety. https://t.co/IIIEqRuUJU — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 17, 2023

During the moment, Sanchez said he “was concerned about the principals [Prince Harry and Meghan] but more about the public because they [the paparazzi] were being so erratic. People were on sidewalks and crossing streets and the [paparazzi] were crossing red lights. We did everything by the letter of law.”

Sanchez then set the record straight that Harry, Markle, and Markle's mother Doria Ragland switched cars "more than once" in order to escape the paparazzi.

When they finally arrived at the apartment they were staying in, Sanchez said the trio were “scared, exhausted, but relieved to be back.”

According to another source from Us Weekly, the three of them “were terrified throughout the whole ordeal.” “Everyone is still very upset,” they added.

Looks like the night was traumatic, for the Sussexes and even for their security team. We can’t imagine how terrifying that must have been.

