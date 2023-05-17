Gisele Bündchen Has Been Spotted Confiding in a Fellow Newly Single A-Lister & We’re Here for This Friendship

Although coming up with new hobbies or watching comfort shows can go a long way in making you feel better after a breakup, there’s nothing quite like a strong friendship to help you heal. They’ll listen to your worries, make you feel less alone, be a shoulder to cry on, and, when you’re ready, even help you get ready to jump into the dating pool again.

For newly-single Gisele Bündchen, who divorced former NFL star Tom Brady in October of last year, it looks like she’s following that advice to a T.

In fact, on May 16, the Brazilian supermodel was spotted having dinner with fellow newly single A-lister Shakira and their kids in Miami, per Hollywood Life. Shakira split from her ex Gerard Piqué almost a year ago after messy cheating allegations came to light.

For their outing, Bündchen brought her two kids Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13. The Colombian singer then brought her sons, Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10. For the family night, Shakira wore a camisole-style dress and a flannel on top while Bündchen opted for a white top and faded blue jeans (check out some photos HERE!).

Knowing that these two are both single, moms, Latinas, and just ended their long-term relationships, it looks like they have plenty in common to talk about. What we’d do to be a fly on the wall at that dinner!

Most recently, Shakira made headlines as she began eyeing some properties to start her post-divorce life in Fisher Island, one of the wealthiest postal codes in the United States. Bündchen, for her part, recently wowed at the 2023 Met Gala in her first solo appearance at the event in almost two decades. Looks like these two are already rocking their new phases, so we can't wait to see what they get up to together!

