Expert’s Resurfaced Claims Show Kate Middleton Reportedly Wanted Prince Harry to Marry This One Ex-Girlfriend

Now, we know how tumultuous Kate Middleton’s relationship is with Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle. We could’ve had the most powerful girl duo, but alas, it’s not meant to be right now. However, Kate didn’t always have a frosty relationship with Harry’s lady loves. In fact, she reportedly really wanted Harry to marry his ex-girlfriend of two years Cressida Bonas!

Per E! News, sources claim that Kate liked Bonas so much that she was helping her how to navigate the royal family and their rules. “Kate’s been brilliant with Cressida and has been giving her advice,” they said. “She likes her very much and has offered her tips on how to keep her normality. Kate’s been there and done it and, while she knows Cressida won’t be as talked about and followed like she was, she needs to get a real slant on what happens.”

In fact, even Harry said in Spare that “Kate and William ‘mentioned, pointedly, repeatedly, how much they liked Cressida.” And per DailyMail, many experts went as far as to say Kate wanted Harry to marry Bonas!

Now, this begs the question: did Kate get along with any other of Harry’s girlfriends? Depends. With Harry’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Chelsey Davy, she and Kate weren’t on friendly terms, but Davy was close to Pippa Middleton, per DailyMail.

As for Harry’s flings, Kate actually got along great with most of them.

Cressida and Harry dated for two years, from 2012 to 2014. They broke up for good due to Bonas wanting to focus on her career, and her ongoing apprehension about being a member of the British Royal family.

