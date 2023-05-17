Reviewers Claim the New Little Mermaid Movie Just Made a Not-So-Subtle Dig Towards This Member of the British Royal Family

When news broke about the new live-action Little Mermaid film, controversy ensued right after. Even less than two weeks out from the film, people are unjustly still upset about the casting of a mermaid, and now, another controversy is coming out of it — and quite a few royal fans are upset!

A reviewer who saw an early screening of the long-awaited Little Mermaid exclusively told Page Six that the film allegedly made a dig towards Kate Middleton.

“Ariel has sacrificed her voice in order to get to the surface and [meet] Prince Eric. She can’t speak so he tries to guess her name,” they said. “His first guess is Diana. His second guess is Catherine, but after [Ariel gives a disgusted] reaction, he [concludes] ‘OK, definitely not Catherine.’”

Now, the fact that the names Diana and Catherine were right there seems like no coincidence to many royal fans. (For those that don’t know, Diana is the name of Prince Harry and Prince William’s late beloved mother!)

However, quite a few royal fans are pointing a hole in this story, trying to squash a so-called beef between the star Halle Bailey and Kate. One Twitter user with the name @TheHRHCeline shared a few photos with the caption reading, “Meh. Halle and Chloe performed at Earthshot months after the Little Mermaid wrapped and instagrammed the moment saying how excited and honored they were to take part. This is a nothingburger”

Either way, many are still incredibly excited to see the Little Mermaid starring Bailey, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, and Jonah Hauer-King. It will be released in theaters on May 26.

