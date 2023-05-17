One Royal Expert Blames Queen Camilla for Fueling King Charles III’s Feud With Prince Harry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One aspect of the family feud that really hasn’t been explored by royal experts is Queen Camilla’s role in the ongoing discourse. Now, Christopher Andersen, author of The King: The Life of Charles III, is putting some of the blame on King Charles III’s wife for widening the rift with Prince Harry.

Andersen noted to Fox News Digital that Charles “hates being caught in the middle” between his wife and his youngest son. However, “when push comes to shove, he will always choose Camilla,” according to the author. She may be one of the main reasons Charles and Harry haven’t been able to mend fences. “The queen has used this nonsensical ‘But they’re no longer working royals’ argument to further alienate the king from his second son,” Andersen claimed. “I think every time the king considers handing Harry an olive branch, Camilla makes sure Charles is reminded of all the terrible things written about her in Spare.” Oof, that is something that would make Princess Diana sad to hear — she always wanted her boys to stay connected to their family.

Andersen also added that Charles kept a major secret from her that may have rocked the boat even more. “I think it also came as a total shock to Camilla to learn that both William and Harry begged their father not to marry her. Charles has been sitting on that little tidbit for 18 years.” With Harry living so far away in California, the expert also believes that Queen Camilla can do more damage to the relationship since she has Charles’ ear.

“I think things look pretty bleak as far as mending the relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals is concerned,” he summed. “Charles seems to be drifting more and more in the direction of just severing those ties, and that will become easier as more and more time passes. Out of sight …” It’s a difficult notion to accept because Camilla already came between Charles and Diana, and it might be happening with Harry.

