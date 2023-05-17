Priyanka Chopra Turned the Heat Up With a Touch of Old Hollywood Glamour in Venice

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Priyanka Chopra did more than make a splash at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event in Venice on Tuesday, she turned the heat up about a thousand degrees. She, along with Anne Hathaway and Zendaya, is an ambassador for the luxury jewelry line and she did not disappoint with a look that harkens back to old Hollywood glamour.

Wearing a smoldering red gown from Miss Sohee’s spring/summer 2023 couture collection, the 40-year-old actress showed off one of her best looks so far this year. The two-piece ensemble featured a long-sleeved crop top with an off-the-shoulder design and a form-fitting skirt with layers of fabric hugging her gorgeous curves. (We love this two-piece dupe from BessDress for only $79!)She also sported a dynamic multi-colored Bulgari pendant around her neck that just tied her look together in the most flawless way.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the “Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry” event at Palazzo Ducale on May 16, 2023 in Venice.

Claudio Lavenia/GETTY IMAGES.

Chopra kept her long locks in a sleek, straight style and added a smoky eye and a bold red lip for added effect — this was definitely a fashion moment for her. She’s been vocal recently about the fashion industry needing to adapt to the fact that most people are not a size 2, which ridiculously became the sample size for women in Hollywood. “Someone told me yesterday that I wasn’t sample-sized,” she discussed at a 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival panel in March, via People. “I was hurt, and I discussed it with my family, and I cried to my husband [Nick Jonas], and my team, and I felt really bad about the fact that I’m not sample size, and that’s a problem, apparently, and most of us are not, and sample size is size 2.”

While the reference seemed aimed at former celebrity stylist Law Roach, who denied that conversation with Chopra, the discourse around women and weight in the public eye is a discussion worth having. The Citadel star is happy to lead the way because she’s never looked better — her happiness is radiating from the inside out.

