Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Reactions to Their Terrifying Car Chase Show Just How Far the Paparazzi Will Go To Get Their Shot

What was supposed to be a magical night for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and her mother, Doria Ragland, almost had a tragic ending. Sources close to the Sussexes are sharing their reactions as they process the events of the “near catastrophic car chase.”

The couple left the 2023 Women of Vision Awards in Midtown Manhattan for their undisclosed Upper East Side location, where they were reportedly followed for 75 minutes by “a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” according to the couple’s spokesperson. Now, the Sussexes and Ragland are reacting to what happened last night which the New York Police Department described as “a bit chaotic” of a scene to NBC News.

The trio was “were terrified throughout the whole ordeal,” according to an Us Weekly insider. “Everyone is still very upset,” they added. The source notes that Harry and Meghan, along with her mother, were “frighteningly pursued” by 12 photographers, which likely added to mayhem. The Sussexes’ rep also shared that the chase “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” It reminds everyone of how Princess Diana spent the last moments of her life in France — it’s a scene that should not be repeated.

Prince Harry has been very focused on providing a safe space for his wife and two kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 1, in both the U.S. and the U.K. It’s been a struggle with threats on Meghan’s life during her royal stint and consistent issues with stalkers at their Montecito, California home. However, the couple is doubling down on their calls for the paparazzi to back off. “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” their rep concluded. Let’s hope they heed their call.

