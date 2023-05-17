Prince Harry’s Royal Security Claims Backed Up by Another Scary Incident at Their Montecito Estate

It has not been a good week for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the personal front. Not only were they involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” in the New York, the dynamic duo also had a stalker arrested at their Montecito property.

The Sussexes’ security team apprehended Kevin Garcia Valdovinos, 29, near the entrance to the estate at 2 a.m. PT on Monday and placed him under citizen’s arrest, per TMZ. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office charged him with misdemeanor stalking and he’s been released on $2,500 bail. They have had multiple security breaches on the property since they moved to California in 2020. These scary incidents only prove the Duke of Sussex’s point that their safety is often in jeopardy whether they are senior royals or not.

Viewers of the couple’s Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries saw footage of how their privacy was consistently invaded once their Canadian location was discovered after their royal exit. The paparazzi didn’t seem to care that the Sussexes had baby Archie with them, which only raised their security concerns. It was media mogul Tyler Perry who offered them refuge at his Beverly Hills home so they could take a moment to breathe and figure out their next steps.

Even in the U.K., their safety is of top concern and the Sussexes’ claims were backed up by former Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations for the Metropolitan Police, Neil Basu, who revealed that they were constantly under threat while they were working royals. He described the threats, often directed at Meghan, as “disgusting and very real.” Basu added, “If you’d seen the stuff that was written and you were receiving it… the kind of rhetoric that’s online, if you don’t know what I know, you would feel under threat all of the time.” It’s why Harry and Meghan have hired a top-notch security team that is there to protect them in both their public and private lives because their peace of mind is worth every penny.

