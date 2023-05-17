Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s ‘Near Catastrophic Car Chase’ Is Giving Everyone Flashbacks to Princess Diana’s Final Moments

Back in 1997, the paparazzi chased Princess Diana down the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, where she suffered a fatal car crash. The accident, which shocked the world, served as the biggest proof of how paparazzi and the media can endanger celebrities’ lives.

Unfortunately, though, it seems like not much has changed in the years since her tragic death. On the evening of May 16, Diana’s son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were reportedly involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi in New York City, a spokesperson told CNN.

The chase happened after Harry and Markle, and Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, attended the Women of Vision Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

“Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the statement to CNN read. “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

The statement continued, adding that the Sussexes understand that “being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

"Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved," the statement added, condemning the sharing of these pictures.

A law enforcement source told CNN that, a “swarm of paparazzi” followed Markle and Harry in cars, motorcycles and scooters.

To try to get away from them, Harry and Markle reportedly changed cars and their security team attempted some “evasive maneuvers.” According to TMZ, Harry and Meghan hopped on a New York Taxi cab.

Among the violations made by the paparazzi were “driving on the sidewalk, running red lights, and driving the wrong way on a one-way street,” TMZ reports.

Per CNN, though there was no full-fledged car accidents, there were many close calls including short stops between front and backs of cars.

Though we’re relieved to hear that Markle, Harry, and Ragland are safe, we can’t imagine the stress and panic this two-hour car chase must have caused. We’re hoping they return to their safe Montecito home soon. May Princess Diana’s tragedy never happen again.

