In the past, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has spoken out about the strict dress codes she had to abide by during her time in the British royal family. In her and Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, for example, Markle opened the first time about choosing to stick to neutrals during her time there in an attempt to blend in.

Among the preferred colors at the time were white, beige, and camel, she said. And though Markle rocked each look, we can’t imagine how restricting that must’ve been. “There’s no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could to fit in,” she said in the series, per Variety. “I don’t want to embarrass the family.”

Now, a few years since she said goodbye to her royal duties, Markle is proving her style is quite the opposite of her royal uniform. In the Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power event on May 16, for instance, Markle looked radiant in a strapless gold gown with a small cutout right under her chest.

Needless to say, the showstopping gown, by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz, is miles away from royal protocol.

Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards on May 16, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women) Getty Images Ms. Foundation for

On the red carpet, Markle was joined by Harry, who wore a black suit, white button-down, and a printed blue tie, and her mother, Doria Ragland, who looked like a proud mama in a black v-neck dress and matching heels.

At the event, Markle was selected as one of the honorees “for her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls,” the awards’ statement reads. Royal protocol aside, this is one of our favorite looks of her to date! Related story One Royal Expert Believes Meghan Markle Is 'Aiming' for This A-List Media Mogul's Job

Before you go, click here to see Meghan Markle’s best fashion moments as a royal.

