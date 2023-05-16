King Charles III Is Suffering From a Royal Dilemma That Probably Won’t Win Him Many Fans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With a cost-of-living crisis currently happening in the U.K., most British citizens probably don’t want to hear about King Charles III’s housing dilemma. He just had a $125 million coronation, and now, he doesn’t know where he should live — and he’s probably not going to get much sympathy for that situation.

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Charles amassed a real estate portfolio that included “seven palaces, 10 castles, 12 homes, 56 holiday cottages and 14 ancient ruins” worth a whopping $25 billion, according to Forbes. It’s astonishing to even think about, let alone decide where to make your main residence. However, several royal experts weighed in with their opinions to The Sunday Times and noted that the king is a creature of habit. One thing they all seem to agree on is that King Charles doesn’t love Buckingham Palace.

“I think you’ll find that he’ll stay at Clarence House, which even [Queen Elizabeth] wanted to do, but Winston Churchill made her go to Buckingham Palace,” Hugo Vickers, author of Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, told the outlet. Ingrid Seward, author of The Queen & Di: The Untold Story, noted, “Maybe in the end he will have to move into Buckingham Palace, but I don’t think he wants to. Buckingham Palace is so huge and impersonal and red, with red carpets and curtains. It’s not his style. He may decide that it should be available to the public all year round.”

When he visits Scotland, one source believes he will stick to “smaller” Birkhall on the Balmoral estate with eight bedrooms versus Balmoral Castle, which has an astronomical number of bedrooms — 52! Charles is also expected at the Castle of May on the coast of Scotland for a summer visit in late July. And we can’t forget Windsor Castle, Sandringham, or Highgrove, which are all beloved options for King Charles. Yet Seward pointed out that the monarch is currently “house heavy” and they “cost a huge amount of money to run, so many of the homes will likely become rentals in the coming years. But no matter what, Charles and Camilla will always have plenty of housing options afforded to them.

